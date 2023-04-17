US Markets
Apple's India sales hit $6 bln in year through March- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

April 17, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O sales in India hit a new high of almost $6 billion in the year through March, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Revenue in India grew by nearly 50%, from $4.1 billion a year earlier, the report added, citing a person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

