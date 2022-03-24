US Markets
AAPL

Apple's iCloud and iMessage suffering some outages - Downdetector

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Apple Inc's iCloud and iMessage faced outages on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com, marking the third time Apple's services were disrupted this week.

At 4.50 p.m. ET, there were 1,116 outage reports for iMessage. Nearly 278 users also reported issues with iCloud, according to the website.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

