Apple’s Huge Test Looms

Apple has a big moment of truth waiting for it this autumn. The company has seen a recent drop in value after a very strong rise. Part of the reason is uncertainty about the companyâs next big phase: 5G. Tomorrow, Apple will unveil its first ever 5G phones. At stake is whether this change will begin another upgrade super cycle, the likes of which have powered the company to the meteoric heights upon which it now sits. Whether or not a super cycle happens seems to come down to whether 5G really creates a transformative experience for phone users. There is a lot of hype around 5Gâs superfast speeds and how they will change the nature of smartphones, but as yet little is tangible. One prominent analyst, Dan Ives, from Wedbush, is all-in on Apple, saying âI believe it translates into a once-in-a-decade-type upgrade opportunity for Appleâ.

FINSUM: For the last several years (since at least 2015), Appleâs new models have felt a lot less groundbreaking. If this yearsâ can break the trend, there will be another big sustained jump in the stock.

