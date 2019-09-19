Apple's Fifth Avenue Store Reopens On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Fifth Avenue Apple Store reopens to the public on Friday at 8 a.m. ET., after a massive remodeling project.

The flagship store in New York has been closed for renovations since January 2017 but reemerged with a colorful rainbow glass covering. It first opened in 2006 and was renovated in 2011.

"Now nearly double the size of its original version with a higher ceiling and more natural light, Apple Fifth Avenue is a brighter, more expansive space, and the perfect stage for customers to discover and try Apple's newest products. A new Forum will be home to free, daily Today at Apple programming, which kicks off Saturday with a special series that captures the creative spirit of New York," Apple said in a statement.

The store will be staffed with 900 employees who speak over 30 languages.

Apple added 18 "sky lenses" and "62 sky lights" to bring light down into the store.

Friday's reopening coincides with the launch of Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The store is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

