Apple's Expanding Enterprise Footprint to Boost Sales: What's Ahead?

Apple AAPL is benefiting from its expanding enterprise footprint, which is becoming a key growth driver of sales and long-term growth. The company is seeing a surge in enterprise adoption across both corporate and educational sectors.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company announced that Marsh, a leading professional services firm, deployed a large-scale refresh of corporate devices to iPhone 17, emphasizing security and adopting Mac for internal AI development. This demonstrates Apple’s growing appeal in sectors that prioritize robust, secure and high-performance technology solutions.



Apple’s integrated approach to hardware, software and enterprise services has been a major growth driver. The launch of Apple Business, an all-in-one platform for managing deployments and scaling business operations, demonstrates Apple’s commitment to making its ecosystem more accessible and manageable for organizations. This platform enables companies to manage devices efficiently, leverage Apple’s security features, and tap into advanced AI capabilities powered by Apple silicon. As a result, organizations are increasingly choosing Apple devices for their performance, security and productivity benefits.



Apple’s investment in AI and on-device intelligence is another significant factor driving enterprise adoption. The Mac lineup, particularly with Apple silicon, is positioned as the best platform for AI, offering exceptional performance and the ability to run advanced models locally. Leading AI developers, such as Perplexity, are selecting Mac as their preferred platform for building enterprise-grade AI assistants.



An expanding enterprise base is expected to boost shipments of Apple devices in the near term. Apple’s enterprise strategy is poised to drive sustained sales growth. The combination of innovative products, robust security, integrated management tools and a growing ecosystem of enterprise-focused services positions Apple to capture a larger share of the business market. Apple’s installed base has surpassed more than 2.5 billion devices in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. For the June quarter, Apple expects revenues to grow 14% to 17% year over year, with gross margin guidance of 47.5% to 48.5%.

Apple Faces Stiff Competition

Apple is facing stiff competition from the likes of Dell Technologies DELL and Alphabet GOOGL. Both Dell Technologies and Alphabet are expanding their enterprise footprint to boost sales.



Dell Technologies benefits from strong demand for AI servers driven by the ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company booked $24.4 billion of AI orders, delivered $16.1 billion of AI server revenues, and ended with a $51.3 billion AI backlog. Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $165-$169 billion and lifted expected AI server revenues to about $60 billion.



Alphabet is benefiting from its rapidly expanding enterprise footprint, which is driving robust sales growth and positioning the company for continued momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, Alphabet's Google Cloud segment delivered outstanding results, with revenues up 63% year over year to $20 billion. This surge was primarily fueled by strong demand for enterprise AI solutions, including the Gemini Enterprise platform, which saw paid monthly active users grow by 40% quarter over quarter. The company’s backlog nearly doubled to $462 billion, reflecting a significant pipeline of future business and underlining the scale of enterprise adoption.

AAPL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Apple shares have gained 9.7% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 20%.

AAPL Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AAPL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 8.67X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 6.77X. AAPL has a Value Score of F.

AAPL Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.75 per share, which has increased by a couple of pennies over the past 30 days. This suggests 17.29% year-over-year growth.

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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