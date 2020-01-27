Apple's Earnings Could Cause Its Stock to Fall. How to Protect Its Gains With Options.

J.P. Morgan has told its clients to do something that is both unusual and rare: Hedge Apple stock ahead of its Tuesday earnings report.

The bank has advised clients that investor expectations are incredibly high—perhaps too high—ahead of Apple’s (ticker: AAPL) fiscal first-quarter earnings report that will be released after Tuesday’s market close.

Apple’s stock is trading around 24 times J.P. Morgan’s earnings estimates. The company’s long-term average is 13.5, and the one-year average is 17.5.

“Despite expectations for a strong quarter and strong 5G cycle, investor conversations have moved to protecting downside around earnings,” Shawn Quigg, J.P. Morgan’s derivatives strategist, said.

Quigg advised his clients to use “put spread collars” to hedge Apple stock just in case the earnings report, and outlook, fail to support an historically high earnings multiple.

To hedge, Quigg has advised his clients to sell Apple’s January $332.50 call that expires Jan. 31 and to buy the January $307.50 put that expires Jan. 31 and to sell the January $295 put that also expires Jan. 31.

If the stock advances on earnings, gains are capped at $332.50, about 7% above where the stock was trading Monday. At that price, investors must buy back the call, or sell stock.

To offset any potential stock declines, Quigg advised using the money received from selling the call to buy a put spread.

When the stock was at $318.31, anyone who followed his strategy would have been paid a small premium by the options market for agreeing to sell higher, and hedge a decline to $295.

Pricing has changed now that Apple’s stock, and many others, are trading lower on Wuhan coronavirus fears. Still, we share the J.P. Morgan trade—even though Apple’s stock is now around $311.52—to show you how institutional investors are positioning around the earnings report of one of the world’s most widely held, closely followed stocks. Use this information to sharpen your own thinking about trading Apple’s earnings report, something that is always one of the market’s key events.

For long-term investors, it likely makes little sense to hedge Apple’s earnings reports. The money that would be spent on hedging, or even the small credit that various hedges can produce, is better used to buy more stock on weakness. Investors who are not measured by quarterly performance, and thus are not stuck trying to catch every twist and turn in the market, can just let time work in their favor.

But if the coronavirus has you nervous, or you think Apple’s stock is due to normalize, Quigg’s hedge is worth considering. Sure, the numbers have changed as the stock has declined since the recommendation was made, but one fact remains true that many investor do not know.

Because Apple’s stock has long been one of the market’s best-performing equities, Apple’s upside call options have always tended to trade with a greed premium that makes them more expensive than bearish puts. This means that investors are always so excited that Apple’s stock will rally—and it has largely done that for the past decade—that they buy upside call options and the demand increases the value of the calls into the options stratosphere. So, when institutional investors are interested in hedging Apple, they often start by seeing how much money they can get to sell calls. Often, the amount is so much that it pays for some or all of the downside put purchase.

So far this year, Apple’s stock is up about 6%, compared to a gain of just under 1% for the S&P 500. Apple’s shares have nearly doubled during the past year, and has ranged from $153.66 to $323.33 during the past 52 weeks.

Without a doubt, Apple’s earnings reports are always parsed for insights into consumer spending, which is a critical component of the global economy. Whatever Apple’s executives say is always measured against economic data, and now, for perhaps the first time, it will be used to help contextualize what may be a global disease outbreak.

It’s unclear what the coronavirus may do to global markets, but one thing is certain: Apple is likely to remain one of the world’s favorite stocks.

