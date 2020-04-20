Apple's Earnings Are Nearing. Analyst Warns of Recession Risks.

Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah repeated his Hold rating on Apple shares, and cut his target price to $280, from $320.

Just over two months ago, when Apple withdrew its March quarter guidance on Feb. 17, citing the impact of Covid-19, investors were mostly looking at the virus as China’s problem. There had been 13 U.S. cases and zero deaths, but the stock market peaked two days later.

As of Monday morning, the U.S. had had more than 777,000 cases, far more than any other country, the disease had claimed more than 41,000 American lives, and the American economy was in free fall, with more than 22 million people out of work.

That poses a conundrum for the legion of Apple (ticker: AAPL) bulls. Enthusiasm about the expected launch of 5G iPhones later this year has been tempered by worries about demand. People who lack jobs and the resources to pay rent and buy groceries seem unlikely buyers of pricey, high-end smartphones.

Apple’s March quarter earnings report is now 10 days away, and Wall Street continues to tweak its financial models for the March quarter, the June quarter, and beyond. Before it issued its warning two months ago, Apple had been expecting revenues in the $63 billion to $67 billion range, but those numbers are just a reminder of what might have been.

The Wall Street consensus is that revenue will be $54.8 billion, but even that might be too high. June could be worse.

Apple shares closed down 2.1% at $276.93 on Monday.

Baruah also trimmed his estimates for the company for all periods.

He expects the company to sell 37 million iPhones in the March quarter, down from a previous estimate of 41 million. His new forecast is that March quarter revenue will be $54.8 billion, in line with the Street’s expectations.

“Street estimates still look stale and optimistic on the March quarter including iPhones,” he wrote. “While we anticipate investors will look through March results and potentially June guidance, focusing on the second half potential, we see Street revenue and EPS forecasts for fiscal 2020 needing to reset lower. This likely occurs with the March earnings report.”

Apple’s stock tends to perform best when estimates are ratcheting higher, as they did in 2019, driven by growth in iPhones, AirPods, and services.

Baruah also thinks gross margins are going to come under pressure, with lower contributions from more profitable businesses like iPhone and Apple Care, with reduced fixed-cost absorption of some facilities. He also notes that this will be first time that iPhone sales have felt the effects of a recession since the iPhone has been widely adopted.

Baruah also has some concerns about Apple’s valuation. He noted that at 21 times forward earnings per share, the stock is off its peak valuation of 23 times. The current valuation “implies a willingness to look through the rest of calendar 2020 and apply almost full credit to calendar 2021 estimates,” he wrote.

