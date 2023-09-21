News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Apple's Chinese supplier Luxshare's production of some iPhone 15s doubled in a year

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

September 21, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by Ella Cao and Meg Shen for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry 002475.SZ is producing three models of iPhone 15 series this year, and the business has doubled in a year, Luxshare's chairwoman said on Thursday.

The manufacturer is also making production preparations for Apple Vision Pro, a wearable headset device that will be available early next year, chairwoman Wang Laichun told state-backed newspaper The Paper.

Luxshare has increased the production types and numbers of Apple's iPhone products in recent years, Wang added.

"Luxshare is continuing to expand its production capacity in China to meet Apple's needs," Wang said, adding the company built a new plant in Kunshan last year to support the development and mass production of iPhone.

"The fact that Luxshare Precision can have this scale this year is inseparable from Apple's support," Wang told the Paper.

Founded in 2004, Luxshare became an Apple supplier in 2011 and has steadily moved up the hardware giant's value chain, from making connector cables for the iPhone and Macbook to manufacturing Airpods.

Apple's largest assembler of iPhones in China is Foxconn.

(Reporting by Ella Cao in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.