Apple's Chinese supplier Luxshare's production of some iPhone 15s doubled in a year

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry 002475.SZ is producing three models of iPhone 15 series this year, and the business has doubled in a year, Luxshare's chairwoman said on Thursday.

The manufacturer is also making production preparations for Apple Vision Pro, a wearable headset device that will be available early next year, chairwoman Wang Laichun told state-backed newspaper The Paper.

Luxshare has increased the production types and numbers of Apple's iPhone products in recent years, Wang added.

"Luxshare is continuing to expand its production capacity in China to meet Apple's needs," Wang said, adding the company built a new plant in Kunshan last year to support the development and mass production of iPhone.

"The fact that Luxshare Precision can have this scale this year is inseparable from Apple's support," Wang told the Paper.

Founded in 2004, Luxshare became an Apple supplier in 2011 and has steadily moved up the hardware giant's value chain, from making connector cables for the iPhone and Macbook to manufacturing Airpods.

Apple's largest assembler of iPhones in China is Foxconn.

(Reporting by Ella Cao in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong. Editing by Jane Merriman)

