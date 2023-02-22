US Markets
AAPL

Apple's Chinese contract manufacturer to develop AR device - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

February 22, 2023 — 11:48 pm EST

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Adds details from report, background

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Apple's AAPL.O Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd 002475.SZ will help develop the iPhone maker's long-awaited augmented reality (AR) device, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Luxshare has taken over the AR development team in Shanghai, previously owned by Taiwan's Pegatron 4938.TW, the first to help Apple develop the device, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Taiwan-based Foxconn 2317.TW is also helping with the project, Nikkei said, and Apple has tapped two of its most important suppliers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW and Sony 6758.T, to develop micro OLED displays for the device.

The iPhone maker, Luxshare Precision, Foxconn, TSMC and Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Apple's headset is set to cost around $3,000 and will be launched in this year's spring event, Bloomberg previously reported.

The company hopes to reduce the price for the second generation of the device, Nikkei said.

The device will compete with the likes of Meta Platforms' META.O Quest Pro virtual and mixed-reality headset launched late last year at $1,500.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.