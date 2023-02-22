US Markets
AAPL

Apple's Chinese contract manufacturer to develop AR device - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

February 22, 2023 — 10:56 pm EST

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Apple's AAPL.O Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd 002475.SZ will help develop the iPhone maker's long-awaited augmented reality (AR) device, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Luxshare has taken over the AR development team in Shanghai, previously owned by Taiwan's Pegatron 4938.TW, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.