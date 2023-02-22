Apple's Chinese contract manufacturer to develop AR device - Nikkei

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Apple's AAPL.O Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd 002475.SZ will help develop the iPhone maker's long-awaited augmented reality (AR) device, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Luxshare has taken over the AR development team in Shanghai, previously owned by Taiwan's Pegatron 4938.TW, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

