Apple's China iPhone sales plunge 24% in first six weeks of 2024, report says

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 05, 2024 — 01:29 am EST

Written by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - Apple's AAPL.O iPhone sales in China fell 24% year-on-year in the first six weeks of this year, according to research firm Counterpoint, as the U.S. company faced increased competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei HWT.UL.

The U.S. tech giant's chief competitor in premium smartphones in China, Huawei, saw unit sales rise by 64% in the same period, according to the report.

