News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Apple’s cheaper Vision Pro ‘delayed beyond 2027,’ says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

November 04, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The production of a cheaper Vision Pro has been delayed beyond 2027, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Kuo said: “This means Apple’s (AAPL) only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor. I think what really drove Apple to delay the cheaper Vision Pro is that simply reducing the price wouldn’t help create successful use cases. It’s similar to the HomePod situation-even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini, Apple’s smart speakers failed to become mainstream products.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.