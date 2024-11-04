Apple’s cheaper Vision Pro ‘delayed beyond 2027,’ says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

The production of a cheaper Vision Pro has been delayed beyond 2027, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Kuo said: “This means Apple’s (AAPL) only new head-mounted display device in 2025 will be the Vision Pro with an upgraded M5 processor. I think what really drove Apple to delay the cheaper Vision Pro is that simply reducing the price wouldn’t help create successful use cases. It’s similar to the HomePod situation-even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini, Apple’s smart speakers failed to become mainstream products.”
