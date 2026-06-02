Apple's Biggest AI Test Arrives June 8. Here's What's Really at Stake at WWDC.

Key Points

Apple's reluctance to invest billions of dollars in data centers for AI models looks wise in hindsight.

But the time is approaching for Apple to make its big AI move and for it to succeed.

The upcoming AI-powered Siri could be a pivotal moment for Apple.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

On June 8, 2026, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company's flagship event where it typically announces new software products and updates. This year could be especially exciting, as many expect Apple to finally unveil its overhauled Siri voice assistant.

Siri had grown outdated in the ChatGPT era, and after Apple Intelligence failed to impress, Apple struck a partnership with Alphabet in January to utilize its Gemini frontier models. Apple's loyal customer base and successful track record allowed it to sweep its Apple Intelligence dud under the rug, but it will sting if the new Siri flops, too.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

It's not a stretch to call this year's WWDC the most significant software announcement in recent history. Here is more about what's at stake for Apple stock at this year's WWDC.

Apple's patience has paid off thus far

Once OpenAI's ChatGPT went viral, the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race began. Many people initially criticized Apple for its reluctance to invest in developing a frontier AI model and the data centers to run it. But as you can see below, the AI race has become very expensive, and there's currently no end in sight. These other tech companies will ultimately need to monetize their AI investments enough to justify the many billions of dollars spent.

Meanwhile, Apple has continued to focus on its expertise in consumer devices, launching an entry level Macbook and continuing to sell millions of iPhones. At this moment, it seems Apple's patience has paid off. Why spend tens of billions of dollars on AI when you can just license it from Alphabet for a fraction of the cost? Apple wins in any AI scenario where AI models become a commodity.

But now is the time to strike, and the stakes are rising

Make no mistake, AI is coming. Like all technology before it, AI will improve and become cheaper, and more people will adopt it as that happens. The time when Apple needs to finally land on the board is likely near. After all, it has the perfect ecosystem for AI, with over 2.5 billion active iOS devices and strong compatibility across different products -- the phone works with the watch, which works with the laptop, etc.

If Siri is a hit, a genuinely capable AI assistant that's easy to use, it could cement Apple's dominance in personal electronics and pave the way to sell millions more devices and services over the coming years. But if Apple's new Siri is another disaster or falls short of expectations, there's a risk that consumers who want to use AI more in their daily lives may start looking elsewhere for devices that let them do so.

Apple's brand is iconic, and its ecosystem is a vast competitive moat. That won't go away overnight. Still, the stakes are higher than you might guess. Apple's new Siri could be a fork in the road that impacts the company's path forward in this AI age.

Should you buy stock in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,983!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,375,447!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2026.

Justin Pope has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.