Apple's Big Siri AI Reveal: Smart Catalyst for Long-Term Investors or Just Marketing Noise?

Key Points

Apple’s new Siri AI could matter for investors only if it changes real-world iPhone usage and upgrades.

Apple’s new Siri AI could matter for investors only if it changes real-world iPhone usage and upgrades.

10 stocks we like better than Apple ›

Is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) on the verge of a defining Siri AI breakthrough or just another overhyped upgrade? Discover how execution, user adoption, and leadership uncertainty could shape its growth story in the video below.

*This video was published on Jun. 9, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

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Andy Cross has positions in Amazon and Apple. Asit Sharma, CPA has positions in Amazon. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.