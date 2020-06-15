Apple's App Store Ecosystem Supports $519 Bln In Billings And Sales Globally In 2019

(RTTNews) - Apple said that its App Store ecosystem supported $519 billion in billings and sales globally in 2019, based on an independent study conducted by economists at Analysis Group.

The App Store, which launched in 2008, currently home to almost 2 million apps and visited by half a billion people each week across 175 countries.

The study reveald that the direct payments made to developers from Apple are only a fraction of the vast total when sales from other sources, such as physical goods and services, are calculated.

Because Apple only receives a commission from the billings associated with digital goods and services, more than 85 percent of the $519 billion total accrues solely to third-party developers and businesses of all sizes, the study said.

Of the $519 billion the App Store ecosystem supported in 2019, the study found that sales from physical goods and services accounted for the largest share, at $413 billion.

m-commerce apps generated the vast majority of sales, and of those, retail was the largest, at $268 billion.

Travel apps, including Expedia and United, accounted for $57 billion. Ride-hailing apps, including Uber and Lyft, comprised $40 billion in sales, and food delivery apps, including DoorDash and Grubhub, made up $31 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.