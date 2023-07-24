Apple's AI Plans Are Bigger Than You Think

New reports show that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is testing its own ChatGPT-style product, and with a single launch it could reach over a billion users. Better yet, Apple can now lean on open-source models. In this video, Travis Hoium digs into what we know and how Apple is well positioned in AI.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 20, 2023. The video was published on July 21, 2023.

