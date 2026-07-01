Apple's AI Expansion Aims to Boost Services Momentum: What's Ahead?

Apple AAPL is increasingly leveraging AI as a core driver of revenue growth across its services and hardware businesses. Management is positioning Apple Intelligence as deeply integrated into the company’s ecosystem rather than as a standalone AI product. The company recently introduced major updates to Apple Creator Studio, expanding AI-powered capabilities across its creative applications for Mac, iPad and iPhone. The enhancements strengthen integration between apps, allowing users to seamlessly edit images across Keynote, Pages, Numbers, Final Cut Pro and Pixelmator Pro, while Logic Pro gains new music creation tools.



Final Cut Pro now features AI-powered Generate Captions, Edit Detection and Auto Mask, enabling automatic subtitle creation, clip reconstruction and precise subject selection for faster video editing. Additional improvements include enhanced Match Color, Advanced Trimming and new Creator Themes. Motion, Compressor and Final Cut Camera also receive updates that improve animation workflows, immersive video support and professional video capture.



Pixelmator Pro now integrates more deeply with Apple’s productivity apps, enabling direct image editing, AI-powered image generation, vector shape creation and access to a curated Content Hub. Keynote, Pages, Numbers and Freeform also gain new productivity features. Meanwhile, Logic Pro introduces a more accurate Chord ID, a new Producer Project, enhanced Alchemy synthesis capabilities and expanded Beat Breaker tools, offering musicians more powerful and intelligent music production workflows.



Last month, Apple launched new features for services users, including improved Flyover views and Local Lists in Apple Maps, flexible sharing options in Find My, the ability to use Visual Intelligence to split bills with Apple Cash, video podcast support across Mac and tvOS, revamped Shared Albums in iCloud, and a new program for Apple Fitness+. These, along with major updates to Apple Creator Studio, are expected to drive the Services business. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Services revenues grew 14% year over year to $30.98 billion and accounted for 27.9% of sales. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Apple expects revenues to grow 14% to 17% year over year, with Services expected to rise at a similar pace after adjusting for foreign exchange.

Apple Faces Stiff Competition

AAPL is facing stiff competition from the likes of Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT in AI. Alphabet and Microsoft are demonstrating significantly stronger near-term AI monetization and infrastructure execution than Apple. This has spooked investors as concerns continue to grow that Apple risks falling behind in the generative AI race despite its large ecosystem and hardware advantages.



Both Alphabet and Microsoft are already translating AI adoption into accelerating revenue growth across core businesses. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Microsoft reported that its AI business surpassed a $37 billion annual revenue run rate, growing 123% year over year. AI is driving Alphabet’s Search & Other revenues, which grew 19% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Gemini Enterprise’s paid monthly active users grew 40% sequentially, while revenues from products built on Google’s generative AI models increased nearly 800% year over year. Alphabet’s total paid subscriptions reached 350 million, driven in part by Gemini app adoption and premium AI plans.

AAPL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Apple shares have returned 6.4% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 15.7%.

Apple Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The AAPL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 30.9X compared with the broader sector’s 23.65X. AAPL has a Value Score of D.

AAPL Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.74 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 17.2% year-over-year growth.



Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Apple currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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