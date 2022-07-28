Apple’s aging clout

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apple’s quarterly results, released on Thursday, were mainly about flexing some aging clout. Revenue grew 2% https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/07/apple-reports-third-quarter-results compared to the same quarter last year as the $2.5 trillion company eked out slightly higher iPhone sales and faster expansion in services outweighed sales shrinkage in Macs, iPads and accessories. Investors seemed happy enough though, sending the stock up 3% after hours, as the company’ churned out cash flow from operations and returned over $28 billion to shareholders in the quarter.

Consumers are pulling back, but for Apple’s users, there’s no replacement for their iPhones, except for another one. Last quarter, the company had over half of the American smartphone market by shipments, said Canalys. More importantly, the firm continues to squeeze more out of them by selling financial services, apps and especially ads recently.

While 2% growth isn’t great for Apple historically, there’s nothing within the next several quarters that will obviously displace the iPhone or its ability to sell more services to users, short of government action. With Apple keeping a careful eye on its bottom line, that means a lot more cash for shareholders, even if growth lacks newness. (By Robert Cyran)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Spotify hums along

Rio’s dividend is not yet a cause for concern

Aussie climate ambition pulls timidly ahead

Shopify’s mea culpa

UK shoppers test “buy now, pay much later” model

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.