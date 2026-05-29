Apple’s Agentic AI Plans Could Be Its Biggest Growth Story Yet

Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have been setting record highs in recent sessions, and are currently sitting around $310. It’s been a solid couple of weeks for the tech giant, as it looks to extend a run of more than 25% in less than two months.

Yes, the stock's relative strength index (RSI) is nudging into stretched territory, and its price to earnings ratio (P/E) is at one of its highest levels in more than a decade—both worth keeping an eye on. But in the context of a company whose AI ambitions are still gaining traction with the market, neither reading is necessarily a reason to step back.

The more important questions right now are how strong the upside potential still is and how much room the stock could have to run. There are several reasons to think the bulls will be happy with the answer to both. Let's take a closer look below.

Bullish Analyst Updates

The market has been leaning increasingly toward Apple’s AI initiatives over the past few months. This is a shift that’s continuing to gain momentum, at least based on this week’s update from Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan.

In a note to clients, Mohan raised his Apple price target to $380 from $330, reiterated his Buy rating and laid out a thesis that doubles down on Apple’s AI potential. The conventional view, at least through the end of Q1, was that Apple was an AI laggard, slow to respond to the AI wave and lacking a marquee in-house model to show for it. The stock had a correspondingly sluggish start to the year, trading back to December 2024 levels by the time April began.

And yet, the market has clearly started to change its mind. The stock's 25% rally since then suggests investors are waking up to the idea that the AI laggard framing was always too simplistic, and Mohan's note this week makes the case that there's still a long way to go.

Apple’s Starting Point Is Far Ahead of the Competition

The crux of it is that in an agentic AI world, value doesn't accrue to whoever builds the best model—it accrues to whoever owns the trusted platform through which users interact with those models. Mohan makes a fair point that Apple’s iPhones already control user identity, personal context, app access, payments, and privacy in ways no AI lab can replicate from scratch.

If AI assistants, like Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping, become the new front door to search, commerce, scheduling, and daily tasks in general. Apple sits at exactly the right chokepoint to extract enormous value from that transition. That's a compelling take on things, and Bank of America’s $380 price target, not to mention Wedbush’s $400 target, shows just how real it could be.

The Siri Redesign Is the Catalyst to Watch

The next big update on this should be at Apple’s WWDC event on June 8, where the company is widely expected to unveil a significantly redesigned Siri. Investors will be hoping for an updated redesign that delivers something meaningfully different from what Siri has been. Simply making it a smarter voice assistant is unlikely to cut it. A step toward making it a genuine agent capable of understanding intent, personal context and completing multi-step workflows autonomously would be a strong move.

If Apple pulls that off, the revenue implications are significant. There’s a growing consensus that an agentic Siri could meaningfully boost Apple's revenue in the coming years, with the upside scaling considerably if users genuinely embrace it as their primary interface for daily tasks.

The Broader Ecosystem Argument

What makes this agentic AI thesis particularly interesting is the broader argument sitting underneath it. Increasingly, Apple is no longer seen simply as an expensive hardware business. It’s a consumer ecosystem business with cult-like retention, growing high-margin software revenue, and a financial engine that keeps rewarding long-term shareholders even in quieter periods.

Each iPhone sold effectively represents a multi-year revenue stream, given the subscriptions, storage, payments, and the increasing exposure to AI the consumer has through the device. That flywheel becomes significantly more powerful if agentic AI deepens the switching costs that already make Apple's installed base so durable.

That’s an important pillar in the bulls’ thesis for the coming years, especially when you consider the stock’s current valuation. At 37 times earnings, investors are being asked to pay more for every dollar earned than at almost any time over the past decade. That's a little frightening. Still, if this agentic AI opportunity plays out as expected, Apple’s earnings trajectory could make that multiple look like a bargain.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.