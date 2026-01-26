Apple's Action Tells Me That Another "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is the Best AI Investment Opportunity in 2026 and Beyond

Key Points

The criticism Apple has received for falling behind in the AI wars is justified.

It makes sense for the consumer tech powerhouse to leverage the capabilities of a leading AI enterprise.

Apple has drawn criticism for falling behind in the artificial intelligence race (AI). But the consumer tech heavyweight's latest move signals a calculated approach to push the business forward.

Investors looking to gain more exposure to the revolutionary technology in their portfolios might want to consider the company Apple just partnered with. It's the best AI opportunity in 2026 and beyond.

Leaning on an AI powerhouse

The world recently learned that Apple will partner with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) to use Alphabet's Gemini to power Siri and other Apple Intelligence features. This is a multiyear tie-up that could cost Apple billions of dollars. Both stocks are in the so-called "Magnificent Seven."

Apple's decision to work with the Google parent is a clear show of confidence that Alphabet has the most capable AI models for Apple's popular hardware and software. Indeed, its latest Gemini 3 model is the highest ranking in a number of categories, according to crowdsourced review platform LMArena.

Apple's stamp of approval

Apple has unmatched hardware distribution, with more than 2.4 billion of its devices active around the world. And its brand strength is second-to-none, with fans lauding a seamless user experience.

The fact that it has decided to work with Alphabet makes me believe that the digital advertising powerhouse is the top AI stock to buy and hold in 2026 and beyond.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

