Markets
GOOGL

Apple's Action Tells Me That Another "Magnificent Seven" Stock Is the Best AI Investment Opportunity in 2026 and Beyond

January 26, 2026 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Neil Patel for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • The criticism Apple has received for falling behind in the AI wars is justified.

  • It makes sense for the consumer tech powerhouse to leverage the capabilities of a leading AI enterprise.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Apple has drawn criticism for falling behind in the artificial intelligence race (AI). But the consumer tech heavyweight's latest move signals a calculated approach to push the business forward.

Investors looking to gain more exposure to the revolutionary technology in their portfolios might want to consider the company Apple just partnered with. It's the best AI opportunity in 2026 and beyond.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Person biking on Google campus with Google logo reflection in background.

Image source: Alphabet.

Leaning on an AI powerhouse

The world recently learned that Apple will partner with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) to use Alphabet's Gemini to power Siri and other Apple Intelligence features. This is a multiyear tie-up that could cost Apple billions of dollars. Both stocks are in the so-called "Magnificent Seven."

Apple's decision to work with the Google parent is a clear show of confidence that Alphabet has the most capable AI models for Apple's popular hardware and software. Indeed, its latest Gemini 3 model is the highest ranking in a number of categories, according to crowdsourced review platform LMArena.

Apple's stamp of approval

Apple has unmatched hardware distribution, with more than 2.4 billion of its devices active around the world. And its brand strength is second-to-none, with fans lauding a seamless user experience.

The fact that it has decided to work with Alphabet makes me believe that the digital advertising powerhouse is the top AI stock to buy and hold in 2026 and beyond.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AAPL
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.