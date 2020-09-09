Apple's (AAPL) Time Flies Event Might Focus on Apple Watch

Apple AAPL is set to host a virtual event on Sep 15. Given the ‘Time Flies’ branding, Apple is likely to focus on Apple Watch at the event where the tech giant typically unveils iPhones annually.



Apple is rumored to have a full lineup of hardware for this fall, including four new iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 6, an updated iPad Air, a smaller HomePod, and possibly even a pair of Apple-branded over-ear headphones.



Notably, the iPhone-maker guided during its third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings call that sale of new iPhones will begin a few weeks later against the usual late September release attributed to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Product Expectations

The iPhone-maker is expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 6 on Sep 15 with blood oxygen monitoring and improved sleep tracking, along with a faster processor. The company might drop the cost of Series 5, introducing it as an affordable option to the new Apple Watch Series 6 like it did last year by lowering the price of its more affordable entry-level Apple Watch Series 3.



Additionally, other Apple products like a re-designed iPad Air, a smaller Home Pod and an updated Apple TV offering could also be announced during the same event. Meanwhile, the iPhone-maker is also working on the first pair of Apple-branded over ear headphones for release as early as later this year.



Moreover, the tech giant might launch subscription plans that bundle many of its marque services during the event. The plans, said to be called AppleOne, will offer Apple services including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade in different price tiers. The move will help increase the user base of Apple’s core services. (Read more: Apple May Launch Services Bundle as Early as October)



Further, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone models later this year that includes two cheaper iPhone 12 models at 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches, and two iPhone 12 Pro models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Reportedly, the 5.4-inch phone will be the smallest iPhone since the iPhone SE was released in 2016 and the 6.7-inch model the biggest ever.



Per a Bloomberg report in April, the iPhone 12 Pro models will have three cameras and new 3D LIDAR sensors that help with augmented reality applications. These sensors was first launched in the latest iPad Pro models earlier this year.

Improving iPhone Sales, iPad & Mac Portfolio to Aid Growth

Apple expects fiscal fourth-quarter iPhone sales to benefit from strong demand for iPhone SE. iPhone sales inched up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter to $26.42 billion in fiscal third-quarter 2020 and accounted for 44.3% of total sales. The slight year-over-year growth was driven by strong demand in May and June, primarily for iPhone SE. Moreover, continued economic stimulus and phased reopening of some economies globally helped sales.



Moreover, iPad and Mac are expected to post strong year-over-year growth. Last quarter, Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard and doubled the storage across all standard configurations.



The new lineup also offers 10th-generation processors for up to 80% faster graphics performance and makes 16GB of speedy 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations.



Apple’s Mac sales are also expected to have been positively impacted by the remote working and learning wave. Per Gartner data, Apple saw its Mac shipment volumes expand 5.1% year over year in the second quarter.



Markedly, HP HPQ gained 17.1%, while Dell Technologies DELL shipment declined 0.3% in second-quarter 2020.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company will launch Macs that use Apple’s custom silicon late this year. The complete transition from Intel INTC-based Macs is expected to take a couple of years. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

