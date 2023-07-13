Apple's (AAPL) Streaming Service Receives 54 Emmy Nominations

Apple's AAPL streaming service, Apple TV+, landed record-breaking 54 Emmy Award nominations across its original titles this year. This makes Apple TV+ the third most Emmy-nominated network in just more than three years since its global launch. The nominations encompass a range of categories, highlighting the diverse and high-quality content offered by the platform.



One of the stand-out shows on Apple TV+ is Ted Lasso, which has garnered 21 nominations, making it the most-nominated comedy for the third consecutive year. In a remarkable feat, the show has received nominations for all its original series regulars, a distinction shared by only a few other comedies in television history.



Another Apple original making a splash is the film STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which leads this year's nominations for documentaries. The film has received seven Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program. This recognition underscores Apple TV+'s commitment to producing thought-provoking and engaging content across different genres.



Apple's foray into late-night programming has also proven successful, as The Problem With Jon Stewart has received nominations for Outstanding Talk Series, Directing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Technical Direction. This milestone demonstrates Apple's ability to diversify its content offerings and cater to a wide range of viewer preferences.



Several other Apple Originals have received their first-time Emmy Award nominations, including Shrinking, Bad Sisters, Black Bird, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Prehistoric Planet, Five Days at Memorial, and Hello Tomorrow!

Apple's advertising campaigns have also garnered recognition, with the most nominations for Outstanding Commercial in any given year since the category's inception.

Apple TV+ Gaining From Quality Content

Apple TV+, despite having fewer subscribers than Netflix NFLX and Disney DIS, has been gaining recognition due to its impressive content portfolio that includes shows like Ted Lasso. Its animated movie The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film this year. Last year, Apple won three Academy Awards for CODA.



Apple’s impressive run at the Academy Awards has been instrumental in driving the recognition of Apple TV+ in the saturated streaming market currently dominated by the likes of Amazon AMZN, Netflix and Disney+.



Apple is expanding its footprint in the entertainment industry with plans to spend $1 billion on producing movies, per Bloomberg. The iPhone-maker partnered with Paramount for the distribution of its upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon.



Theatrical releases are expected to provide Apple with wider recognition as a movie producer. It has a solid pipeline of movies and shows for Apple TV+ streaming services, and it is working with renowned directors like Matthew Vaughn and Ridley Scott to improve content.



The growing popularity of Apple TV+, as well as services like Apple News and Fitness+, has been beneficial for Apple’s Services business, which has become a major revenue generator lately.



The Services portfolio currently has more than 975 million paid subscribers and accounted for 22% of sales in the fiscal second quarter. Services revenues increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter to $20.77 billion.



For the fiscal third quarter, Services’ revenue growth is expected to be similar to the March-end quarter. Apple expects services to be negatively impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions, as well as weakness in digital advertising and mobile gaming.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues for the Services segment is pegged at $20.79 billion, indicating 6.05% year-over-year growth.



Apple shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and Disney year to date. However, it has underperformed Netflix and Amazon. AAPL shares have gained 46.1%, whereas Amazon, Netflix and Disney have returned 55.7%, 50.6% and 3.8%, respectively. Meanwhile, the sector has grown 38%.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects the June-end quarter’s (fiscal third) year-over-year revenue growth to be similar to that reported in the March-end quarter due to unfavorable forex. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal third-quarter earnings has increased by a couple of cents to $1.20 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $81.11 billion, indicating a 2.23% year-over-year decline.



