Apple's (AAPL) CODA Makes History, Wins Oscar for Best Film

Apple AAPL created history at the 94th Academy Awards by winning its first-ever Oscar for CODA. Apple TV+’s CODA is the first streaming movie with a predominant deaf casting lineup to win the best picture award. Meanwhile, CODA cast member, Troy Kotsur, won the Academy Award for best supporting actor.



CODA premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021. The tech giant was contending with other competitors trying to win distribution rights for the movie.



The iPhone maker’s bet that a movie dealing with a hearing daughter in a deaf family was unique and could be an Oscar contender has paid off. Apple paid a record $25 million to win distribution rights for the movie.



Apple released the movie in a limited number of theatres for a limited period of time before streaming it on Apple TV+.

At the Oscars, Apple’s CODA went head to head with its primary streaming competitor Netflix’s NFLX The Power of Dog.



Netflix has been spending aggressively to build its original content portfolio and maintain its leading position in the streaming industry.



However, the Oscar recognition has raised awareness regarding Apple TV+ — a welcome boost for the tech giant as it competes with Netflix and Disney DIS to attract viewers.



Disney has an impressive lineup of big-budget movies slated to be released over the next 12 months, a number of which will stream on Disney+ simultaneously with their theatrical releases.



Apple TV+ is offered at a lower price than its competitors in the United States, which along with great content, is expected to aid the company in attracting subscribers in the long haul.

