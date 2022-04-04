Apple's (AAPL) Apple TV+ Launches New Premium Docuseries

Apple AAPL recently announced the launch of a new premium documentary series called Prehistoric Planet. The announcement follows days after the company created history by winning its first Oscar for the movie CODA.



Apple TV+’s ambitions to roll out premium original content continue with the launch of its new epic natural history event series. The documentary will feature an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer and will be narrated by the legendary Sir David Attenborough.



The documentary, which will be featured as a week-long event from May 23-27, is produced by BBC studios with the support of Moving Picture Company to create photorealistic visual effects. It is worth mentioning that the Moving Picture Company is responsible for visual effects in movies like The Jungle Book and The Lion King.



The docuseries intends to create the most surreal experience for viewers. Award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings, and state-of-the-art technology are being utilized to transport viewers 66 million years to a world ago where dinosaurs roamed.

Apple Winning Market Share With Ambitious Content

Apple’s recent Academy Award win over primary streaming competitor Netflix’s NFLX The Power of Dog has boosted Apple TV+’s position in the streaming industry as a serious competitor.



Since the launch of Apple TV+ two years ago, several Apple original series and films have earned more than 240 awards and 950 nominations, including the acclaimed SAG Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and Critics Choice Awards. These accolades are bound to catch viewers’ attention and win market share from other streaming giants like Netflix and Disney DIS.



However, Netflix has been spending aggressively to build its original content portfolio and maintain its leading position in the streaming industry.



Disney has an impressive lineup of big-budget movies slated to be released over the next 12 months, a number of which will stream on Disney+ simultaneously with their theatrical releases.

