Markets
AAPL

Apple's 5G iPhone May Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Contributor
Donna Fuscaldo The Motley Fool
Published

Apple'(NASDAQ: AAPL) 5G iPhone is expected to usher in the next  supercycle of upgrade purchases when it's released this fall. But with the novel coronavirus wreaking havoc on the whole tech industry's supply chains -- and the global economy -- that launch date may have to be delayed. 

That's according to Bank of America, which said in a research report that the 5G iPhone release could be pushed back by a month due to COVID-19. Apple typically launches new iPhones in September, but past issues have led to some releases in October and November.  

Coronavirus sign on map.

Image source: Getty Images.

The bank's analyst, Wamsi Mohan, based his assessment on a conversation with Elliot Lam, an Apple supply chain expert. Lam also warned Apple's lower-cost iPhone SE2 will be delayed several months because of supply chain interruptions and less demand brought on by coronavirus. Ultimately, Bank of America said the launch date for the iPhone 5G will depend on how well production ramps back up in April and May. 

Apple has already warned it won't meet its revenue targets for the current fiscal second quarter because of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on production in China.  Since issuing that warning in February, Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed confidence production will soon get back to normal as factories in China reopen.  Last week, Foxconn, one of Apple's primary iPhone producers, said it expects to return to full production by the end of March. 

As it stands, smartphone shipments in China during February plunged nearly 55%, with Apple taking the biggest hit. The China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT) reported iPhone sales declined 61%. Apple sold 494,000 units in February down from 1.27 million a year ago. In January it shipped a little over 2 million iPhones. 

10 stocks we like better than Apple
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular