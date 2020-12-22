Applegreen to go private in $877.7 mln deal

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Applegreen APGNA.L said on Tuesday it had agreed to be bought out by a consortium led by B&J Holdings and Blackstone Infrastructure Partners in a deal that values the Irish gas station operator at around 718.1 million euros ($877.66 million).

Under the deal, Applegreen shareholders will receive 5.75 euros per share in cash.

($1 = 0.8182 euros)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

