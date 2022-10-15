Apple Workers In Oklahoma City Win Union Election To Join CWA

(RTTNews) - The Communications Workers of America or CWA said that a majority of retail workers at the Penn Square Apple store in Oklahoma City won their union election and will be represented by the CWA.

The Apple workers, known as Apple Retail Workers/CWA, are the second group of Apple retail workers to win union representation in the US. Apple Retail Union/CWA will represent Apple salespeople, genius admins, technicians, creatives, and operations specialists.

Apple retail workers in Atlanta filed for a union election in April 2022, becoming the first group of Apple workers in the U.S. to seek formal recognition.

CWA said that last week, the National Labor Relations Board or NLRB formally issued a complaint on the unfair labor practice charges brought by CWA against Apple for multiple federal labor law violations.

CWA noted that Apple Retail Union/CWA is waiting to hear from the NLRB on several unresolved unfair labor practice charges which accused the company of violating the National Labor Relations Act by requiring workers to listen to anti-union propaganda during mandatory meetings in Atlanta, as well as interrogating and threatening to withhold benefits from Penn Square Apple workers weeks before the union election.

