Apple wins appeal against UK's decision to investigate its mobile browser

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Technology giant Apple AAPL.O won its appeal against the decision by Britain's anti-trust regulator to launch an investigation into its mobile browser and cloud gaming services, the Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled on Friday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

