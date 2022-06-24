Apple will not challenge Maryland store unionization vote, plans to bargain

June 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O will not challenge the results of a vote by workers at its Towson, Maryland, store to join a labor union and intends to participate in the bargaining process in good faith, a person familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Friday.

Nearly two-thirds of the employees at the store voted to join a union last week, making it the first Apple store in the United States to vote to organize.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

