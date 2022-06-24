US Markets
AAPL

Apple will not challenge Maryland store unionization vote

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published

Apple Inc will not challenge the results of a vote by workers at its Towson, Maryland, store to unionize and intends to participate in the bargaining process in good faith, a person familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Friday.

By Stephen Nellis

June 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O will not challenge the results of a vote by workers at its Towson, Maryland, store to unionize and intends to participate in the bargaining process in good faith, a person familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Friday.

Nearly two-thirds of the employees at the store voted to join a union last week, making it the first Apple store in the United States to vote to organize.

The employees voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). The IAM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple is one of several major American companies whose workforces have moved to unionize, with workers at some Starbucks Corp SBUX.Oand Amazon Inc AMZN.Olocations also voting to unionize in recent months.

Apple employees at a store in Georgia earlier this year had plans to vote on unionization but canceled the vote, with union officers later filing a complaint alleging that Apple intimidated its employees. Employees at two other Apple stores in New York are also considering unionization.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Deepa Babington)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL SBUX AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular