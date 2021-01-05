US Markets
Apple will modify executive bonuses based on environmental values in 2021

Stephen Nellis Reuters
Apple Inc said in its annual proxy filing on Tuesday that it will modify executive cash bonuses based on progress toward the company's social and environmental goals.

"Beginning in 2021, an environmental, social, and governance modifier based on Apple Values and other key community initiatives will be incorporated into our annual cash incentive program," the filing said.

"This change is intended to further motivate Apple’s executive team to meet exceptionally high standards of values-driven leadership in addition to delivering strong financial results.”

