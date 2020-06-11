US Markets
AAPL

Apple will increase spending with black-owned suppliers as part of racial justice effort

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

June 11 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Thursday the iPhone maker will increase spending with black-owned partners in its supply chain and seek to increase minority representation among the firms it does business with.

Cook made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter announcing a $100 million racial equity and justice initiative in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Other moves will include programs to foster black application developers and new initiatives to increase diversity and inclusion within Apple, Cook said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Other Topics

Culture

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular