US Markets
AAPL

Apple, WiLAN settle patent disputes with license agreement

Contributors
Akash Sriram Reuters
Blake Brittain Reuters
D.C. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Canadian patent-licensing company WiLAN Inc said Tuesday that it has signed a new license agreement with Apple Inc related to wireless technology, resolving a patent fight between the companies just weeks after Apple won an appeal of an $85 million court win for WiLAN.

Adds details on settlement, background

March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian patent-licensing company WiLAN Inc said Tuesday that it has signed a new license agreement with Apple Inc AAPL.O related to wireless technology, resolving a patent fight between the companies just weeks after Apple won an appeal of an $85 million court win for WiLAN.

WiLAN's parent company Quarterhill Inc QTRH.TOsaid the agreement settles all court cases between WiLAN, its subsidiary Polaris, and Apple in the United States, Canada and Germany.

Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Apple sued WiLAN in 2014, seeking a ruling that it did not infringe patents related to allocating bandwidth in a wireless network. WiLAN claimed that iPhone 5 and 6 models infringed by using the LTE wireless standard.

Apple convinced a U.S. appeals court in Washington, D.C., in February to reject the $85 million jury verdict against the iPhone maker because of problems with WiLAN's expert testimony.

The decision was the second time the court had overturned a multi-million dollar verdict for WiLAN in the dispute, after it rejected a $145 million jury win in 2018.

WiLAN's primary business is buyingpatents in fields including wireless communications, computer chips and the automotive industry and licensing the technology to companies.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru, Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Andrea Ricci)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular