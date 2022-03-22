Apple, WiLAN settle patent disputes with license agreement

Adds details on settlement, background

March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian patent-licensing company WiLAN Inc said Tuesday that it has signed a new license agreement with Apple Inc AAPL.O related to wireless technology, resolving a patent fight between the companies just weeks after Apple won an appeal of an $85 million court win for WiLAN.

WiLAN's parent company Quarterhill Inc QTRH.TOsaid the agreement settles all court cases between WiLAN, its subsidiary Polaris, and Apple in the United States, Canada and Germany.

Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Apple sued WiLAN in 2014, seeking a ruling that it did not infringe patents related to allocating bandwidth in a wireless network. WiLAN claimed that iPhone 5 and 6 models infringed by using the LTE wireless standard.

Apple convinced a U.S. appeals court in Washington, D.C., in February to reject the $85 million jury verdict against the iPhone maker because of problems with WiLAN's expert testimony.

The decision was the second time the court had overturned a multi-million dollar verdict for WiLAN in the dispute, after it rejected a $145 million jury win in 2018.

WiLAN's primary business is buyingpatents in fields including wireless communications, computer chips and the automotive industry and licensing the technology to companies.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru, Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Andrea Ricci)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.