Apple weighs push into smart glasses with internal user study, Bloomberg says

Apple (AAPL) is weighing a push into smart glasses with an internal study of products currently available, in a move that follows Meta (META) into an increasingly popular space, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports. The initiative, known internally as Atlas, began last week and involves collecting feedback from Apple staff on smart glasses, the author says, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

