Apple Watches violate AliveCor patents but import ban on hold -U.S. ITC

December 22, 2022 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Blake Brittain for Reuters ->

By Blake Brittain

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O Apple Watches with an electrocardiogram (ECG) function infringe patents belonging to medical device maker AliveCor Inc, the U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed on Thursday.

The ITC said imports of the infringing watches should be banned, but that it would not enforce a ban until appeals were finished in a separate dispute before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where a panel found AliveCor's patents invalid earlier this month.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AliveCor accused Apple last year of infringing three patents related to its KardiaBand, an Apple Watch accessory that monitors a user's heart rate, detects irregularities and performs an ECG to identify heart problems like atrial fibrillation.

Mountain View, California-based AliveCor stopped selling the device in 2018 after Apple launched its own ECG feature in its smartwatches. AliveCor told the ITC last year that Apple copied its technology starting in Series 4 Apple Watches and drove AliveCor out of the market by making its operating system incompatible with the KardiaBand.

Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 have ECG technology. Apple introduced its most recent Series 8 in September.

A group of Democratic congressional representatives had asked the ITC in October not to ban imports of Apple Watches, many of which are made in China, even if it ruled for AliveCor, supporting Apple's argument that limiting access to the tech giant's heart-monitoring technology would have a negative impact on public health.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board declared the AliveCor patents invalid at Apple's request in a related case on Dec. 6. The tech giant has also countersued AliveCor in San Francisco federal court for allegedly infringing its patents.

AliveCor has separately sued Apple in California federal court for allegedly monopolizing the U.S. market for Apple Watch heart-rate monitoring apps, and has filed a related patent-infringement lawsuit against Apple in Texas federal court.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Edited by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

