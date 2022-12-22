US Markets
Apple Watches violate AliveCor patents but import ban on hold -U.S. ITC

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

December 22, 2022 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by Blake Brittain and Chris Reese for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's AAPL.O Apple Watches with an electrocardiogram (ECG) function infringe patents belonging to medical device maker AliveCor Inc, the U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed on Thursday.

The ITC said imports of the infringing watches should be banned, but that it would not enforce a ban until appeals were finished in a separate dispute before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where a panel found AliveCor's patents invalid earlier this month.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington Edited by David Bario and Chris Reese)

((blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

