Apple Watch May Not See A Major Redesign Until 2028, Speculation Says

(RTTNews) - Apple enthusiasts who are eagerly anticipating the next big update for the Apple Watch might need to be patient.

A recent post from Weibo leaker Instant Digital suggests that the major redesign for the smartwatch might not come until 2028.

In the post, it was mentioned that the Apple Watch is expected to stick to its usual release schedule in 2026, but there's some uncertainty about 2027 hinting that Apple could either skip a big update or simply hasn't made clear plans yet.

More importantly, the leaker pointed out that the significant redesign might be revealed in 2028, right after the iPhone's 20th anniversary. The last time Apple refreshed the Apple Watch's hardware design was in 2024, and typically, Apple keeps its designs around for a few generations.

No other sources or leakers have confirmed the 2028 redesign timeline yet. That said, considering Apple's history with design updates and the time left until 2028 it's still just a guess.

With so much time ahead before the anticipated redesign, Apple's plans could easily change.

