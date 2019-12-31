Apple Was the Dow's Best Stock in 2019. Here's What History Says Will Happen in 2020.

Do hot stocks follow up big years with more gains? We crunched the data to find out what it would mean for Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had a great year. Apple stock has had an even better one. What does that mean for Apple in 2020?

Apple has gained 85% in 2019 with one day left to go, easily trouncing the Dow’s 22% return. Apple stock was so hot in 2019, it not only topped the Dow 30, but the S&P 500.

Many observers expect the good times to continue for Apple. Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster, who predicted Apple would be the best performing stock in the FAANGs—Facebook (FB), Apple, Amazon.com (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOGL)—predicts it will be again. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives predicts Apple will be the winner as the 5G supercycle begins.

We looked at the last five years when the Dow gained more than 20% to see how its best performing stock did the following year.

• Boeing gained 89% in 2017, but just 9.4% in 2018, a return that was better than it looked thanks to the Dow’s 5.6% drop that year.

• Hewlett Packard followed up its 96.4% rise in 2013 with a 43% gain in 2014.

• Intel gained 106% in 2003, but dropped 2.7% in 2004.

• Alcoa climbed 123% in 1999 only to lose 19% in 2000.

• American Express climbed 58% in 1997, then followed that up with a 61% rise in 1998.

That works out to a none-too-shabby 18% average rise the year after topping the Dow when it had gained 20% or more. And in the one case of a big loss—Alcoa in 2000—it was because the internet bubble had popper, taking the Dow down with it.

The lesson: While its tempting to bet against a stock after leading the Dow, history suggests the shares can keep rising—unless the market decides to crash. Then all bets are off.

