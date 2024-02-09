Apple Vision Pro FOMO Lands German Customers In Trouble With Customs, May Have To Wait For A Year To Get It Back

German customs officials have been confiscating Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) first-generation mixed reality headset Vision Pro devices from travelers who are unaware of the import tax, leading to fines and potential year-long waits for the return of their devices.

What Happened: The Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset, is currently only available in the U.S. However, some international users have flown to the U.S. to purchase the device, only to face issues upon returning to Germany.

Customs officials at the Berlin airport have stopped around eight individuals in the past few days. Those who attempt to import the headset manually are required to register in advance, while individuals can declare it upon arrival, reported AppleInsider, citing local publication Heise Online.

However, these travelers must declare the device by going through the airport’s “something to declare” route and presenting the device and its invoice. Failure to do so could result in criminal tax proceedings.

Despite the confusion over customs duties, the device must be declared. The report noted that some travelers have had their devices confiscated, with the potential of waiting a year for their return due to the current speed of processing such issues in Germany.

While Apple has indicated that Vision Pro will expand to additional countries later this year, there hasn’t been any definitive timeline confirmation yet. However, reports suggest that the headset will be launched in the U.K. and Canada shortly after its debut in the U.S., rather than much later.

Why It Matters: The Apple Vision Pro has been a hot topic since its release. The device’s resale market has seen prices soar to $5,000 in overseas markets, far exceeding the original $3,500 price tag.

This has led to a frenzy of buyers deciding whether to purchase the device now or wait for its international release.

Despite its high price, the Vision Pro has proven to be quite resilient in durability tests, with the screen remaining intact even after being dropped from a height of six feet onto a wooden floor. This has added to the allure of the device, which has been hailed as a “revolutionary” product by analysts.

However, the recent customs issues in Germany highlight the complexities of international import duties and potential buyer risks. This could impact the device’s global sales and the decisions of potential buyers.

