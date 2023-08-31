Apple, USPTO settle lawsuit over rejected 'Smart Keyboard' trademark

By Blake Brittain

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office told a Virginia federal court on Thursday that they have settled Apple's lawsuit challenging the office's rejection of its application for a federal trademark covering the term "Smart Keyboard."

The two sides said in a joint filing that they had resolved the dispute in principle. Representatives for Apple and the PTO did not immediately respond to requests for comment or more information on the settlement.

The PTO rejected Apple's bid for a federal trademark for its Smart Keyboard – an iPad cover that also functions as a keyboard and stand – in 2018. The office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board upheld the decision in 2021, finding the phrase was a generic term for "technologically advanced keyboards."

Apple appealed to the Virginia court last year. It argued "Smart Keyboard" was a distinctive trade name for its accessory and said the office has registered hundreds of other "Smart" trademarks including Apple's own "Smart Cover," "Smart Case," and "Smart Connector" marks for iPad accessories.

The PTO said again in an answer to Apple's complaint in January that "Smart Keyboard" is a generic term and ineligible for a federal trademark.

The case is Apple Inc v. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, No. 1:22-cv-01231, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

For Apple: Dale Cendali of Kirkland & Ellis; Robert Scully of Blankingship & Keith

For the PTO: U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

