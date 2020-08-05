Apple Updates 27-inch IMac With New Features

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has unveiled a new 27-inch iMac, with updated features that include a faster processor, improved speakers and a 1080p web camera.

"Now more than ever, our customers are relying on the Mac. And many of them need the most powerful and capable iMac we've ever made," said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing.

The 27-inch iMac now runs on Intel's latest 10th-generation processors, while graphics is powered by new AMD Radeon Pro 5300, 5500XT and 5700XT graphics. The base model ships with a 6-core Intel Core i5 processor AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 8GB RAM and a 256 GB hard drive, while a second model comes with 6-core Core i5 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics and 512GB storage. The third model includes an 8-core Intel i7 processor, AMD Radeon 5500 XT graphics and a 512 GB hard drive.

The 27-inch iMac boasts a 5K screen with built-in True Tone technology. The iPhone maker has also improved the iMac's webcamera to a 1080p one, while the predecessor featured a low-resolution 720p web camera. Along with the improved camera, Apple have also added a higher Fidelity Speakers, and studio-quality mics.

The 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799, is currently available to order, and will ship this week. The 21.5-inch iMac starts at $1,099 and will ship next week. Apple is also giving the iMac Pro a small spec bump, making the 10-core Intel chips the new baseline for $4,999 — also shipping next week.

