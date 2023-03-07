Apple Unveils Yellow IPhone 14 And IPhone 14 Plus

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company said these models have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now come in six colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and the all-new yellow.

The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order on March 10, with availability starting March 14.

Also, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases will be available in four new colors: canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.

