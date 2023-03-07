Markets
AAPL

Apple Unveils Yellow IPhone 14 And IPhone 14 Plus

March 07, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company said these models have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now come in six colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and the all-new yellow.

The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order on March 10, with availability starting March 14.

Also, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases will be available in four new colors: canary yellow, olive, sky, and iris.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.