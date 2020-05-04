Apple Unveils Updated Version Of 13-inch MacBook Pro

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) launched updated version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop with a redesigned Keyboard and doubled the storage across all standard configurations. Starting at $1,299 and $1,199 for education, the pro notebook is available for order from today. It will be available in stores later this week.

The company said MacBook Pro features 13-inch Retina display, 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors, up to 32 GB of memory.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro now comes with double the storage of the previous generation, with standard storage starting at 256GB all the way up to 1TB. It now offers up to a 4TB SSD.

The company said customers could get Apple services on their MacBook Pro, including Mac versions of the Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV apps, as well as Apple News.

Apple Arcade is available through the Mac App Store, bringing more than 100 new and exclusive games to Mac customers. Customers, who purchase a new MacBook Pro, could get one year of Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app for free.

