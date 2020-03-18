Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air, iPad Pro

The latest version of Apple’s MacBook Air laptop has a starting price $100 lower than for the previous edition, with twice the microprocessor performance. The new iPad offers a LiDar scanner the company says offers improved depth-sensing capacity.

Apple on Wednesday announced updates to the MacBook Air and iPad Pro.

The updated MacBook Air has a starting price of $999, or $899 for qualified education buyers, down $100 from the previous edition. Apple (ticker: AAPL) says the new model has twice the microprocessor performance of the last edition, and up to 80% faster graphics performance. The laptop has a 13-inch Retina display, at least 256 gigabytes of storage and the company’s new “Magic Keyboard,” which first appeared in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new Air comes in gold, silver and space gray finishes.

Apple also unveiled an updated iPad Pro, with prices on the 11-inch version starting at $799 for the Wi-Fi-only model and $949 for the Wi-Fi-plus-cellular version. The 12.9-inch version is $999 for Wi-Fi only, or $1,149 for Wi-Fi plus cellular.

Apple said the new version of the tablet adds an ultrawide camera, “studio quality” microphones and a LiDar scanner “that delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities, opening up more pro workflows and supporting pro photo and video apps.”

Apple said the LiDar scanner “measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away, works both indoors and outdoors, and operates at the photon level at nanosecond speeds.” Among other things, the LiDar scanner improves the Measure app and enables new augmented-reality experiences.

The new version of the iPad OS adds trackpad support. The iPad Pro features a 12 megapixel camera, plus a 10 megapixel Ultra Wide camera “that zooms out two times to capture a much wider field of view.”

Apple says you can order both new devices on Apple.com today, and adds that they “will be available in stores starting next week.” Keep in mind, though, that all of Apple’s stores outside China are closed indefinitely. If you plan to buy the new gear, and you aren’t in China, you might want to go the online route.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

