Apple Unveils Software Updates To Help Differently-Abled Navigate Products Better

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday unveiled several software features, designed keeping in mind people with mobility, vision, hearing and cognitive disabilities. The company said that these modern technologies are invented to make its products accessible to all types of users.

The company said that in the later half of 2021, it will be updating the software across all of Apple's operating systems so as to make it more inclusive.

To assist people with limb differences, the company is launching a new accessibility feature for Apple Watch, known as AssistiveTouch. This feature will allow users with upper body difficulties to use the Apple Watch without the need to touch the display or controls.

The company will also install third-party eye-tracking devices in all iPads so that users can control them just with their eyes. Compatible MFi devices installed in the iPad will track where the person is looking onscreen and a pointer will follow his gaze so as to understand the movement.

Apple will also add image description features to VoiceOver, a screen reader used for blind and low vision people. With the help of this software, users can search in depth about matter and objects present within images.

On Thursday, Apple will launch the SignTime service, which will help users communicate with Apple customer services by using American Sign Language in the US, British Sign Language in the UK, or French Sign Language in France, in their web browsers.

Commenting on the new features, Sarah Herrlinger, Senior Director, Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, said, " With these new features, we're pushing the boundaries of innovation with next-generation technologies that bring the fun and function of Apple technology to even more people - and we can't wait to share them with our users."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.