Apple Unveils Second-generation IPhone SE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apple has unveiled the second-generation iPhone SE, which features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Touch ID for security.

The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed chip A13 Bionic. It has a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera.

iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED, and available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17, starting at $399.

The company said customers could also get iPhone SE for $9.54 a month or $229 with trade-in from Apple.com, in the Apple Store app and Apple Stores.6 iPhone SE is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.