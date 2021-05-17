Apple Unveils New Watch Pride Edition Band And Dynamic Watch Face - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apple has unveiled a new Apple Watch Pride Edition band and dynamic watch face. The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is priced at $99 and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is priced at $49.

The new Pride Edition bands are available to order Monday from apple.com and the Apple Store app, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 25. The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is also coming soon to nike.com.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later, while the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

A new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop showcases six colors of the original rainbow, and utilizes reflective yarn to aid those engaging in outdoor workouts at night like running, cycling, and walking.

