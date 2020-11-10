Apple Unveils New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday introduced a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, which will be powered by new ARM-based M1 chip.

"The introduction of three new Macs featuring Apple's breakthrough M1 chip represents a bold change that was years in the making, and marks a truly historic day for the Mac and for Apple," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "M1 is by far the most powerful chip we've ever created, and combined with Big Sur, delivers mind-blowing performance, extraordinary battery life, and access to more software and apps than ever before."

MacBooks will be using processors developed by Apple for the first time over a decade, as Macs have been powered by Intel's processors.

MacBook Air's powerful 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5 times faster than the previous generation. With up to an 8-core GPU, graphics are up to 5 times faster. The M1 chip's storage controller and latest flash technology deliver up to 2 times faster SSD performance.

MacBook Air touts to feature the longest battery ever on a Mac Book Air, with with up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback.

MacBook Air has been priced at $999 and $899 for education, while MacBook Pro is available for starting price of $1,299, and $1,199 for education.

