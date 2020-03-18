Apple Unveils New IPad Pro; Updates MacBook Air

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc (AAPL) Wednesday unveiled a new iPad Pro, and updated notebook MacBook Air. The news comes amid companies all over the world either suspending their operations or closing down stores due to coronavirus pandemic.

The new iPad Pro and MacBook Air will be available to order online starting Wednesday, and in stores starting next week. The company also launched updated desktop computer Mac mini.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro includes new features that support a Magic keyboard and trackpad through iPadOS 13.4. It also has multiple rear cameras, an A12Z Bionic processor and a LiDAR sensor for increased reality applications. The iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $949 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 for the Wi-Fi model and $1,149 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be on sale from May for $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

Apple also launched the updated MacBook Air, featuring new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage and a new price of $999, and $899 for education. It can be ordered from today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app. It will be available in stores starting next week.

MacBook Air starts with 256GB of storage, double that of the previous generation. It offers up to a 2TB SSD, double the previous maximum storage.

For a limited time, customers, who purchase a new MacBook Air, can get one year of Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app for free.

The Customers can also get Apple services right on their MacBook Air, including Mac versions of the Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV apps, as well as Apple News.

Apple Arcade is available through the Mac App Store, with 100+ new and exclusive games.

Apple's desktop computer Mac mini now come with double the storage capacity. The $799 configuration now comes standard with 256GB, while the $1,099 configuration features 512GB of storage.

