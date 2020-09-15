Apple Unveils New IPad 4

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday unveiled a new iPad Air 4 along with an eighth generation iPad.

The iPad Air 4 features a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge retina display, Touch ID, A14 Bionic processor and USB-C connectivity.

The Cupertino, California-based company claims that the new chipset features a new 6-core design that gives 40 percent faster CPU, 30 percent faster graphics, and 70 percent faster machine learning with next-generation Neural Engine.

"Today we're excited to introduce a completely redesigned and far more powerful iPad Air, debuting Apple's most powerful chip ever made, the A14 Bionic," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Along with major upgrades to the iPad Pro and eighth-generation iPad this year, and the powerful new features of iPadOS 14, this is our strongest iPad lineup ever, giving our customers even more ways to enrich their daily lives."

iPad Air includes a 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera and the same 12MP rear camera used in iPad Pro. iPadOS 14, the powerful operating system designed specifically for iPad, ships for free with the new eighth-generation iPad and new iPad Air.

The new iPad Air comes in five finishes: silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue. The Apple Air 4 has been announced at a starting price of $599.

Apple also launched the 8th generation iPad at the event. This new entry-level tablet does not get the powerful A14 SoC, but runs on the A12 Bionic chip. iPad 8th Gen is available at a starting price of $329.

Apple also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 6 and the new affordable Apple Watch SE. The new Apple Watch Series 6 runs on new S6 chipset, a dual-core chip, which Apple claims is up to 20% faster than the S5 inside the Apple Watch Series 5.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is available for pre-order now with shipments starting on Friday, September 18. The aluminum GPS-only model starts at $399 for the 40mm size and $429 for the 44mm. The GPS+Cellular version costs $499 and $529, respectively.

Apple Watch SE shares the design and heart rate monitor of the Series 5 and its chipset, but has the same accelerometer, gyroscope and always on altimeter as the Series 6.

The Apple Watch SE will be available for pre-order today with shipments starting on Friday. The 40mm model starts at $279, while the 44mm starts at $309.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.